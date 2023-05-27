Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AAON were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $2,351,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $433,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AAON by 19,788.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 217,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,731 shares of company stock valued at $719,694. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON opened at $90.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.79. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $104.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

