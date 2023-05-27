Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $798,000 Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 2.8 %

ZIM stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 185.78%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 108.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.