Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $817,000 Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131,046 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of New Gold by 692.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,751,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,710 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of New Gold by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,813,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,632 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 457,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,103,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.15 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $785.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

