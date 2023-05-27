Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $828,000 Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 392,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL opened at $7.16 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $837.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.