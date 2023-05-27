Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,877 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 344,340 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHC. TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

