Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $855,000 Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $607.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.92.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

