Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $874,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 2U by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 2U from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.20. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

