Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Associated Banc Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $247,737 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 33.07%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

