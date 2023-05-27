Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $927,000 Stock Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $794,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.91%.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEX LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

