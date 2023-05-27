Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $930,000 Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MPAA opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

MPAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

