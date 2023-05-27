Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $938,000 Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after purchasing an additional 101,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,575.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,792.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,575.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $143,790. Company insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.59. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

