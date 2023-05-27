Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Futu by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu Profile

Shares of Futu stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in providing fully digitalized financial services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li in December 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

