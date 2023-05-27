Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 5,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 222.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRLD stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 17.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $687.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.65. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $150.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

In other World Acceptance news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,623,638.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $477,818.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at $61,623,638.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,044 shares of company stock valued at $982,892 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

