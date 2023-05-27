Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

