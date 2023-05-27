Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $791,000 in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 940,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,761,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2,218.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 114.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 49,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Stock Down 8.7 %

Sabre stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $106.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49.

Sabre Dividend Announcement

About Sabre

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

