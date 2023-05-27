Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.83. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.35%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

