Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.51. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JOYY in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

