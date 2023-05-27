Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $73,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,855.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.3 %

CHH opened at $116.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $94,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $94,210.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,564.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $570,459. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

See Also

