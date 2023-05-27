Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $881,000 Investment in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,639 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $96,647.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Up 0.2 %

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Shares of BUSE opened at $19.15 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUSE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

