Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,177 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Materion were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after buying an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 55.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,198,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,353 shares of company stock valued at $556,952. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTRN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

