Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 132,664 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 208.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 27.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 2,297,970 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 252.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 2,155,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 540.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,163,000 after buying an additional 1,237,154 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 61.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 1,231,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.