Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 15,720 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE STVN opened at €26.70 ($29.02) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.71 ($14.90) and a fifty-two week high of €29.67 ($32.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

