Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,837 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

VAL opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

