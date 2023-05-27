Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,342 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 537,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $3,499,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

PDS opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

