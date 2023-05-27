Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 7,457,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after buying an additional 1,219,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,789,000 after purchasing an additional 84,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 632,582 shares during the period.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of TBPH opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $12.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 1,803.67%. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 367,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,291 shares of company stock worth $141,862. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

