Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,749 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $21.51 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Further Reading

