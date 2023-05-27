Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,917 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,917 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIV opened at $8.07 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

