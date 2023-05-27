Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 42,144 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

WMS opened at $97.57 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

