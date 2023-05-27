Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,469 Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Western Copper and Gold were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WRN opened at $1.54 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75.

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:WRN Get Rating ) (TSE:WRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

