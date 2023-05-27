Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,708 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,708 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -293.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $100.85.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,903 shares of company stock worth $19,639,815. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

