Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,396 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,253,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Harrow Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HROW opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.92. Harrow Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $27.20 to $32.40 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

