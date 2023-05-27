Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,818 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $193.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. engages in the defense and homeland security sector. It develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The firm also provides training and support services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading

