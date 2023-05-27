Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,221 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 135,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $3,195,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.0 %

SMP stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $802.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

