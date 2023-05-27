Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,617 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,617 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Thryv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 56.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

THRY stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.37 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

