Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,388 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 47,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,601 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

