Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 715,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 779,095 shares.The stock last traded at $21.43 and had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $138.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

