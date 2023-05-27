RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 52.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RxSight by 123.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

RXST stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 12.61. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $891.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 108.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

