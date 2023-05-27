Ryan Berry Sells 5,000 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ryan Berry sold 5,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $428,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,334,757.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.