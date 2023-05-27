Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 153 ($1.90) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 93 ($1.16).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 8.0 %

SBRE stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.68) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Sabre Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.