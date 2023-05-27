Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 153 ($1.90) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 93 ($1.16).
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 112 ($1.39) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.83).
SBRE stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.68) on Friday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 81.90 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.74). The firm has a market cap of £338.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 107.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
