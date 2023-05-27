Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.05. Sasol shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 61,756 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Sasol Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.