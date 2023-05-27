Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $12.37

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $12.05. Sasol shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 61,756 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sasol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 200,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. operates as a chemical and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. It operates through the Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals Eurasia, and Corporate Centre. The Energy Business segments The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.