Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

