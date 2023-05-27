Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 259,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 344,147 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $33.01.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after buying an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,716,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,533,000 after purchasing an additional 728,456 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

