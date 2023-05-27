Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

