Scotiabank Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$147.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$138.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.3 %

RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$140.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.21.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

