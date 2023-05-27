Scotiabank Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$103.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$76.40 and a one year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

