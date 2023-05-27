Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £135 ($167.91) to £140 ($174.13) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($134.33) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.77) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.32 ($148.41).

Shares of AZN opened at £117.84 ($146.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,889.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,399 ($116.90) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($154.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is £117.02 and its 200-day moving average is £113.13.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($145.53) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($291,069.65). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

