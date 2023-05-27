Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for IntegraFin (LON:IHP)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.10) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.06).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £871.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,023.08 and a beta of 1.07. IntegraFin has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,692.31%.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

