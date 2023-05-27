Short Interest in Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Grows By 69.6%

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALD Price Performance

ALD has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84.

Get ALD alerts:

ALD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.