Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Drops By 53.7%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the April 30th total of 333,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,543.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVF stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.