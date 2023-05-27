Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 98.5%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

About Amadeus IT Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.