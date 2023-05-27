Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 98.5%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.
About Amadeus IT Group
